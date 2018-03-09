Comedy Central Promotes Development Execs Anne Harris, Christian McLaughlin

Comedy Central has promoted Anne Harris and Christian McLaughlin to senior vice presidents of talent and development, the Viacom-owned cable channel announced Friday.

Harris oversees stand-up talent for the network, as well as development of radio and podcast programming. She is the lead executive on “This Is Not Happening,” “New Negroes,” “Kevin Hart Presents,” and the Comedy Central podcast for Nikki Glazer. She began her career at Comedy Central 17 years ago as a production assistant.

McLaughlin has overseen series and specials with Tracy Morgan, Key & Peele, Ed Helms and Ali Siddiq. He also spearheads the Comedy Central Roast specials, and is involved in the network’s new comedy documentary series initiative.

Comedy Central has also promoted development execs Tara Schuster, Ari Pearce, and Jordan Ellner to vice president.

“We are so proud to have Anne and Christian as leaders in our group, overseeing the development of our specials and stand-up programming, and fostering important talent relationships that are so vital to the Comedy Central brand,” said Comedy Central talent and development heads Jonas Larsen and Sara Babineau. “We’re equally as fortunate to work side by side with Tara, Ari and Jordy who are outstanding creative executives that are beloved in the comedy world and bring great passion to their work every day.”