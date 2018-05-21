Comcast Bid for Sky May Not Face Same Regulatory Scrutiny as Fox Bid

Britain’s government secretary for media said Monday that Comcast’s bid to buy pay-TV giant Sky does not raise the same kinds of concerns as 21st Century Fox’s proposed takeover and that he is therefore not inclined to order the same level of regulatory review of the Comcast offer that Fox’s bid is still undergoing.

Comcast’s $31 billion takeover bid does not “raise concerns in relation to public-interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention,” U.K.’s culture secretary Matt Hancock said, adding that he is “not minded to” probe the mooted deal on public-interest grounds.

21st Century Fox’s rival bid for control of Europe’s largest pay-TV business has been mired in regulatory red tape, and whether it passes muster with British authorities has still not been decided. Hancock will make a decision on Fox’s bid in the coming weeks.

As for Comcast’s counterbid, Hancock said he has told Sky and Comcast that the same regulatory invention is likely not to happen. “Having reviewed the relevant evidence available, I can confirm that I have today written to the parties to inform them that I am minded not to issue [a European Intervention Notice] on the basis that the proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention,” Hancock said.

“This is a quasi-judicial decision and I am required to make my decision independently, following a process that is scrupulously fair and impartial, and as quickly as possible.”

Interested parties can now submit representations. Hancock added: “I aim to come to a final decision on whether to intervene in the merger shortly.”

Earlier this month, James Murdoch called for “robust” official scrutiny of Comcast’s rival bid for Sky. “We think it’s very reasonable for Comcast to undergo a robust regulatory review which could take months,” Murdoch said. “The Comcast review would be appropriate given the important role Sky and Sky News play in the U.K. media market.”

