Comcast to Launch Epix Nationwide on Xfinity TV in June

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Viola Davis
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

MGM’s Epix premium network will be available to Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers across the U.S. — for the first time — starting on June 13.

Epix’s launch on Comcast comes after after the programmer finally secured a distribution pact with the cable giant last fall, eight years after Epix’s initial 2009 launch. With the addition of Comcast, Epix will be available to around 70 million homes across traditional pay-TV and over-the-top distributors. The expanded Epix footprint includes 18 of the 20 biggest U.S. markets.

Epix, which competes with HBO, Showtime and Starz, offers original series and over 2,000 feature films. The Epix lineup includes “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, and sci-fi movie “Arrival” along with movie franchises James Bond, Star Trek and Rocky.

In addition to being available on Comcast’s voice-enabled X1 platform, Epix will be available to the cable operator’s customers on other devices in and out of home via the Xfinity Stream app and web portal.

Under recently named president Michael Wright, Epix has stepped up its investment in original programming.

Upcoming premieres include spy thriller “Deep State,” debuting June 17; this summer’s season two debut of dark comedy “Get Shorty,” starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd; and the season three return CIA drama “Berlin Station.” In addition, a new version of the competition series “The Contender” from executive producer Mark Burnett is slated to debut later in 2018.

Separately, Epix also is exploring the possibility of a standalone, direct-to-consumer video subscription service. It’s also prepping the launch of 4K Ultra HD video support later this year.

