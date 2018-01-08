You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former NBCU Executive to Run Fox Networks U.K.

Colin McLeod replacing Jeff Ford at Fox

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fox Networks Group

Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K.

Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group.

The new recruit starts at Fox Monday on a part-time basis before taking the role full time from the spring. He fills the role vacated by Jeff Ford, who  stays on through a transition period and will remain working on “Deep State,” the Mark Strong espionage drama that is Fox’s first original in Europe and Africa.

McLeod left NBCUniversal last year. He was latterly MD, U.K. and emerging markets, at the studio and has since been replaced by Lee Raftery. He has also worked at BBC Worldwide.

“Colin’s blended background offers a well-rounded and hugely valuable experience to our business and we have no doubt he will step into the role and immediately have an impact,” said Diego Londono, Chief Operating Officer, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa. “We are thrilled to have Colin join the family and lead our UK business.”

McLeod said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Fox Networks Group and lead a portfolio of successful and distinct entertainment and documentary brands, which are well-positioned for the dynamic UK media market.”

More TV

  • Former NBCU Executive to Run Fox

    Former NBCU Executive to Run Fox Networks U.K.

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • Seth Meyers

    75th Golden Globes Brought Home by the Righteous Fury of an Avenging Oprah (Column)

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • Three Billboards Big Little Lies

    Golden Globes Scorecard: 'Three Billboards' and 'Big Little Lies' Lead Pack

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • Golden Globes

    The Biggest Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    'Big Little Lies' Team Says Female-Focused Stories Are 'Good Business'

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • Gary Oldman Golden Globes

    Gary Oldman: Harvey Weinstein 'Gave Me the Creeps'

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

  • Oprah Winfrey Backstage Golden Globes

    Words of Wisdom From Oprah Winfrey, Backstage at Golden Globes

    Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K. Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad