Former NBCU Executive to Run Fox Networks U.K.

Colin McLeod has been named general manager of Fox’s channel operations in the U.K. As general manager, Fox Networks U.K., he will oversee the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear and digital services in the U.K.

Disney is in the throes of acquiring a raft of Fox assets including Fox Networks Group.

The new recruit starts at Fox Monday on a part-time basis before taking the role full time from the spring. He fills the role vacated by Jeff Ford, who stays on through a transition period and will remain working on “Deep State,” the Mark Strong espionage drama that is Fox’s first original in Europe and Africa.

McLeod left NBCUniversal last year. He was latterly MD, U.K. and emerging markets, at the studio and has since been replaced by Lee Raftery. He has also worked at BBC Worldwide.

“Colin’s blended background offers a well-rounded and hugely valuable experience to our business and we have no doubt he will step into the role and immediately have an impact,” said Diego Londono, Chief Operating Officer, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa. “We are thrilled to have Colin join the family and lead our UK business.”

McLeod said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Fox Networks Group and lead a portfolio of successful and distinct entertainment and documentary brands, which are well-positioned for the dynamic UK media market.”