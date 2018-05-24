‘Code Black’ Canceled After Three Seasons at CBS

"Third Year" -- A drug bust-turned-shootout tests the bravery of the doctors of Angels Memorial as they race to save a girl caught in the crossfire. Also, Willis (Rob Lowe) shifts his focus to field medicine, choosing to work primarily on an ambulance with his new partner, paramedic Rox (Moon Bloodgood). And Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) begins her journey to adopt Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind), on the third season premiere of CODE BLACK, Wednesday, April 25 (10:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Marcia Gay Harden (Dr. Leanne Rorish) Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Monty Brinton

CBS has pulled the plug on medical drama “Code Black” after three seasons.

Series showrunner Michael Seitzman first broke the news on Twitter.

“Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled,” he wrote. “It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you.”

