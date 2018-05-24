‘Code Black’ Canceled After Three Seasons at CBS

CBS has pulled the plug on medical drama “Code Black” after three seasons.

Series showrunner Michael Seitzman first broke the news on Twitter.

“Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled,” he wrote. “It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you.”

More to come…