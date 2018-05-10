‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 2 at YouTube Red

YouTube Red has given a second season order to its “Karate Kid” followup, “Cobra Kai.”

The series, which first dropped on the streaming service May 2, stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their reprised roles from the 1980s franchise. This time, though, they are all grown up and mentoring teenagers in their own way. Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso is a typical San Fernando Valley dad, while Zabka’s Johnny is still a gruff and grizzled guy who reluctantly takes a neighbor (Xolo Mariduena) under his wing and opens a dojo of his own.

The cast also includes Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Courtney Henggeler.

“This series had all of the right elements from the very beginning — compelling characters, a storied rivalry, and the talented original stars,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content. “The way viewers have embraced the new twist on this beloved franchise has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the extraordinary creative team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to create a second season.”

The series comes from writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The showrunning trio also served as directors for much of the first season and will do the same in the second. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett will also return as executive producers. The show comes from Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions and Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“We are so elated with the performance of Cobra Kai and our incredible partnerships with Josh, Jon, Hayden and Overbrook and of course, You Tube Red. This has been a remarkable experience and the audience reaction only further validates what we already knew – that this team and series is exceptional and incredibly special,’ said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television.

The show first debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and also got a one-night theatrical screening for the general public in the same months. Fathom Events hosted that special re-release of the original “Karate Kid” film and the first two episodes from the series ahead of their digital premiere.

In addition to “Cobra Kai,” some of YouTube Red’s original scripted offerings include the animated “Dallas and Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings, Doug Liman’s “Impulse” and an upcoming comedy set in the hip-hop world starring Adam Pally and Sam Richardson.