CNN Will Shake Up Primetime With Chris Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will move from the cable-news outlet’s “New Day” to a new time slot and mission: adding new spark to the network’s primetime lineup. CNN is expected to launch “Cuomo Prime Time” this Spring. It will air at 9 p.m. weekdays and marks the first recalibration of the network’s primetime lineup since […]
