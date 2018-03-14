You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Will Shake Up Primetime With Chris Cuomo

New Day CNN
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will move from the cable-news outlet’s “New Day” to a new time slot and mission: adding new spark to the network’s primetime lineup.

CNN is expected to launch “Cuomo Prime Time” this Spring. It will air at 9 p.m. weekdays and marks the first recalibration of the network’s primetime lineup since Don Lemon joined it in 2014.

