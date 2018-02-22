You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Gun Control Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky asks a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Rubio was put on the defensive Wednesday by angry students, teachers and parents who are demanding stronger gun-control measures after the shooting rampage that claimed 17 lives at a Florida high school. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
CREDIT: AP

CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night.

Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC averaged 2.31 million. In addition, CNN was also ahead in the key adults 25-54 demographic, with the network nabbing 1.1 million viewers in that demo. That is nearly double Fox News’ haul of 533,000 and more than double MSNBC’s 490,000.

The gun control discussion also resonated with younger viewers, with CNN pulling in 310,000 viewers in the adults 18-34 demo. MSNBC averaged 78,000 in that demo in the same time frame while Fox News averaged 48,000. On the digital side, the town hall claimed 1.9 million multi-platform live starts, the largest interest in a CNN town hall on digital platforms on record. Concurrent streams peaked at 350,000 at 10:45PM.

CNN offered the town hall feed to all Florida affiliates, so final numbers including those figures will be available later today.

The town hall, moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper, saw parents and student survivors of the recent Florida high school shooting asking questions of Sens. Bill Nelson (D) and Marco Rubio (R) of Florida, Rep. Ted Deutch (D, Fla.), and National Rife Association spokesperson Dana Loesch.

The event was emotionally-charged, given the fact that the shooting–in which 17 students were gunned down by a former classmate–had occurred just one week earlier.

More TV

  • Seven Seconds

    TV Review: 'Seven Seconds' on Netflix

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student

    CNN Gun Control Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire 6 TV Stations (EXCLUSIVE)

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Host 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

  • Dan Futterman Variety Facetime

    'The Looming Tower' Boss on the Importance of the Muslim-American Hero of the Story

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

  • Versailles French TV Netflix

    ‘Versailles’ Set as Canneseries Festival Curtain-Raiser

    CNN’s town hall special “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action” lifted CNN head and shoulders above their cable news competition in the Nielsen ratings on Wednesday night. Airing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., the town hall drew 2.91 million total viewers. In the same time frame, Fox News averaged  2.45 million and MSNBC […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad