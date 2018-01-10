CNBC Expands Primetime Lineup with Three New Shows, Renewals

CNBC is starting off the new year with a primetime expansion, announcing on Tuesday three new series, three renewals and seven projects in development.

“It’s an exciting time for CNBC as we build our primetime brand, grow our audience and draw in an even younger crowd,” Jim Ackerman, CNBC’s exec VP of primetime alternative programming. “The world of business will always be a great backdrop for storytelling and we’re committed to serving up more titles and characters that capture the entrepreneurial spirit in all of us.”

The network’s three new series are “BYOB: Be Your Own Boss,” premiering on Feb. 27, “Staten Island Hustle,” which is coming in spring and “Deadly Rich,” which will air in summer. “BYOB” will follow small-business expert Dennis Mulhannon as he helps people become their own boss in a week by buying their dream business. “Staten Island Hustle” centers on a group of life-long friends and investors from Long Island, and “Deadly Rich” goes into famous murder cases involving the wealthy.

In addition to the new shows, CNBC has greenlit three of its current series, with “American Greed,” returning Feb. 26, “Secret Lives of the Super Rich” and “Jay Leno’s Garage,” the last two which will return in spring 2018.

The seven projects the network has in development include a series on celebrity jewelry-maker Ben Baller, executive produced by Ice T, and a show on the business of sex, from the sex toy industry to the strip club empire. There is also a show in the works about teens who try to convince their parents to invest in their start-ups over a college education.