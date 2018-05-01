You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CMT Renews Multi-Year Production Deal With John Hamlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Via his Switched On Entertainment, the TV veteran's credits include “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads.”

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Hamlin

CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop new events and television specials.

The network, a unit of Viacom, recently saw a ratings surge with its fall franchise “CMT Artists of the Year.” “CMT Crossroads,” which has paired such acts as Florida Georgia Line with Backstreet Boys, and Lady Antebellum with Stevie Nicks, also saw its highest ratings in five years. The numbers fall in line with a stellar quarter for the music and lifestyle net, its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year ratings growth.

Said Tanki of Hamlin: “John’s critical eye as a producer, deep relationships within the artist community and boundless affection for our brand has elevated our revered music series and specials to new critical and ratings highs. We are thankful they remain in his capable hands.”

Hamlin, who is based in Nashville, previously served as CMT’s Senior VP of Music Events and Talent. He launched Switched On Entertainment as a multi-faceted creative content production and artist management company.

More TV

  • John Hamlin

    CMT Renews Multi-Year Production Deal With John Hamlin (EXCLUSIVE)

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

  • James Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch

    British Government Receives Report on Fox-Sky Bid From Competition Watchdog

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

  • 'Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition' on 'Jimmy

    Jimmy Kimmel Debuts 'Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition'

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

  • The Tale Movie Sundance Laura Dern

    TV News Roundup: Laura Dern-Led Film ‘The Tale’ Sets HBO Premiere Date

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

  • 13 Reasons Why Netflix

    ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

  • Mamma Mia!

    What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in May 2018

    CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad