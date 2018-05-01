CMT Renews Multi-Year Production Deal With John Hamlin (EXCLUSIVE)

CMT has renewed a multi-year production deal with John Hamlin’s Switched On Entertainment, Frank Tanki. the network’s General Manager, announced today (May 1). Hamlin has, and will continue to, serve as executive producer of such marquee music events as the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists of the Year” and “CMT Crossroads,” with an option to develop new events and television specials.

The network, a unit of Viacom, recently saw a ratings surge with its fall franchise “CMT Artists of the Year.” “CMT Crossroads,” which has paired such acts as Florida Georgia Line with Backstreet Boys, and Lady Antebellum with Stevie Nicks, also saw its highest ratings in five years. The numbers fall in line with a stellar quarter for the music and lifestyle net, its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year ratings growth.

Said Tanki of Hamlin: “John’s critical eye as a producer, deep relationships within the artist community and boundless affection for our brand has elevated our revered music series and specials to new critical and ratings highs. We are thankful they remain in his capable hands.”

Hamlin, who is based in Nashville, previously served as CMT’s Senior VP of Music Events and Talent. He launched Switched On Entertainment as a multi-faceted creative content production and artist management company.