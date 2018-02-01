TV News Roundup: CMT Gives First Look at ‘Music City’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.”
DATES
Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced by Nando Villa, will tackle topics including the gig economy, health care, housing and imperialism.
FIRST LOOK
CMT released the first extended look of its new show “Music City,” which follows five characters looking to build music careers in Nashville. From Adam DiVello, the creator of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” the show premieres March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the clip below.
RENEWALS
Fox News Channel has renewed Harvey Levin‘s “OBJECTified” for a second season, which will debut in summer 2018. Hosted by the TMZ founder, the show profiles newsmakers and celebrities, who tell stories of their lives through objects that mean a lot to them.
EXECUTIVE NEWS
CBS News announced Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been promoted to Executive Vice President of the division, where she will oversee day-to-day news operations, including supporting editorial, personnel and newsgathering initiatives. She has been with CBS News for 25 years and has served as Senior Vice President of News Administration since January 2015.
AWARD SHOWS
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced it will honor producers Sid and Marty Krofft and stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards. All four will receive lifetime achievement awards, with the Kroffts recognized at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys on April 27 and the Hayeses at the Daytime Emmys on April 29.
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]
In today’s roundup, CMT releases the first look at Nashville docuseries “Music City” and Fusion announces premiere of political sketch comedy show “Happy Ending with Nando Vila.” DATES Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced […]