TV News Roundup: CMT Gives First Look at ‘Music City’ (Watch)

DATES

Fusion will premiere new political sketch comedy series “Happy Ending with Nando Vila” on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-part show, hosted and executive produced by Nando Villa, will tackle topics including the gig economy, health care, housing and imperialism.

FIRST LOOK

CMT released the first extended look of its new show “Music City,” which follows five characters looking to build music careers in Nashville. From Adam DiVello, the creator of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” the show premieres March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the clip below.

RENEWALS

Fox News Channel has renewed Harvey Levin‘s “OBJECTified” for a second season, which will debut in summer 2018. Hosted by the TMZ founder, the show profiles newsmakers and celebrities, who tell stories of their lives through objects that mean a lot to them.

EXECUTIVE NEWS