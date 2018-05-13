Clayne Crawford Wishes ‘Lethal Weapon’ Well After Renewal

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Clayne Crawford, a cast member in the FOX series "Lethal Weapon," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif2017 Summer TCA - "Lethal Weapon" Portrait Session, Beverly Hills, USA - 08 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Clayne Crawford, the now-former star of Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” responded to the series’ season three renewal with replacement Seann William Scott in an Instagram post Sunday shortly after the renewal was announced.

“To my cast and crew – CONGRATULATIONS on season 3!” the post reads.

“To the Fans – Thank you for the overwhelming support and love,” it continues. “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!”

Crawford’s contract to play Martin Riggs was not renewed two weeks after two on-set incidents for which he was reprimanded were brought to light. Crawford apologized and provided details of the incidents in an Instagram post: In one, he “reacted with anger” when he felt the safety of cast and crewmembers was at risk during the filming of an episode, and in another, an actor was hit with a piece of shrapnel while Crawford was directing an episode.

The rush to find a new actor had put the otherwise healthy series’ status at Fox in question. Scott will play a new role that is folded into the series to fill the shoes of the departed Riggs as Roger Murtaugh’s (Damon Wayans) partner.

The series also stars Keesha Sharp and Kevin Rahm. Matthew Miller is the creator and showrunner, with Warner Bros. Television producing in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions. Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz, and McG serve as executive producers.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

