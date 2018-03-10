Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Cindy Davis, who joined Disney-ABC Television Group from Walmart in 2015 to oversee research and consumer experience, will leave the media company later this month, according to a spokeswoman for the unit.

Davis joined the TV company in September of 2015, and was charged with improving research, audience measurement and consumer experience across Walt Disney-owned TV operations that are not part of ESPN. She had previously worked as an executive vice president of customer insights and analytics at Walmart, and held positions at Sam’s Club, direct-marketing agency Rapp Collins Worldwide, Yum Brands, Starwood Vacation Ownership and Harrah’s Entertainment/Promus Hotel.

Disney-ABC is responsible for distribution of programs ranging from “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Doc McStuffins” to the syndicated “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (above, pictured).

Davis is expected to return to the retail sector, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Davis reports to Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC TV and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks. She recently offered an endorsement of Nielsen’s ability to measure so-called “out of home” viewers, or people who watch TV in bars, hotels, airports and at the homes of friends or relatives.