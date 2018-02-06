Christopher Lloyd Joins NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Guess Who Died’

Christopher Lloyd has been cast in the NBC comedy pilot “Guess Who Died,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced cast members Hector Elizondo and Holland Taylor, playing the role of Mort. Crusty and grumpy, puttering along slowly in his golf cart at Las Esperanzado Senior Community, Mort is described as a man of mystery and wealth.

Based on Lear’s personal experience of working well into his 90’s, the single-camera series is described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges people experience at any stage of life. Elizondo will play Murray, a positive and upbeat senior with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor, who lives with his wife in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs. Taylor will play Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant who is also Murray’s sister-in-law. She can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.

Lloyd is a film and television veteran with an onscreen career dating back to the 1970s. He is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Emmet “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” film franchise. He also memorably played Reverend Jim Ignatowski in the classic sitcom “Taxi.” His other roles include Fester Addams in the original two “Addams Family” films and Judge Doom in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

He is repped by Gersh.

“Guess Who Died” received a pilot production commitment at the network in August. Lear and Tolan will serve as executive producers and writers, with Brent Miller also executive producing. Lear’s Act III Productions and Tolan’s Cloudland Company will produce along with Sony Pictures Television. Cloudland is set up under an overall deal at Sony.