Chris Rock Sets First Netflix Stand-Up Special Premiere Date

Chris Rock’s first Netflix comedy special has a premiere date just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The legendary stand up comedian will release his first special in ten years this Wednesday, Feb. 14, on Netflix. Titled “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” the special will see Rock cover the gamut of contemporary issues like relationships, race, and society. It was directed by Bo Burnham and filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

“Tamborine” is the first of two specials Rock will release on Netflix under a deal he signed with the streaming service in 2016. Insiders told Variety at that time that the two-special-deal was worth $40 million.

Rock’s last stand up special was “Kill the Messenger,” which premiered on HBO in 2008. He also directed the special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” for HBO in 2015. Rock has won four Emmys, three Grammys and is an Oscar nominee. Some of his most notable credits include “The Chris Rock Show,” his scripted sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” which he created and narrated, plus “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 to 1993. On the film side, he starred in “Grown Ups,” Death at a Funeral,” “Head of State” and the “Madagascar” franchise.

Rock was one of several high-profile comedians to ink major deals with Netflix for new comedy specials. Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kevin James are just a few of the big names who either have already released or will release new specials on the service.

