TV Ratings: ‘Chicago PD’ Finale Holds Steady

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Homecoming" Episode 522 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton -- (Photo by: Parrish Lewis/NBC)
CREDIT: Parrish Lewis/NBC

The Season 5 finale of “Chicago PD” was even in the Wednesday overnight ratings with last week’s episode.

Airing at 10 p.m. on NBC, “Chicago PD,” which was recently renewed for a sixth season, scored a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. It was also the top-rated and most-watched show in its timeslot.

Earlier on NBC, “The Blacklist” (0.7, 4.9 million) ticked down in both measures. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.1, 5.7 million) held mostly steady. “SVU” was also renewed for a 20th season.

“Empire” (1.6, 5 million) was again the top-rated show of the night. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.8 million) was even.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.2, 4.8 million) was even. “Alex Inc” (0.7, 3 million) ticked down in the demo, while “Modern Family” (1.3, 4.7 million) was even. “American Housewife” (1.1, 4.1 million) and “Designated Survivor” (0.5, 3.3 million) were both down.

“Survivor” (1.5, 7.6 million), “SEAL Team” (0.9, 6.2 million), and “Code Black” (0.7, 5 million) were even on CBS.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1 million) was steady while “The Originals” (0.3, 0.76 million) was down.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.4 but was third in viewers with 4.4 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.0. CBS was first in viewers with 6.3 million. NBC was second in viewers with 5.6 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 3.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 885,000 viewers.

