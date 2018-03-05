‘Charmed’ Reboot Pilot Casts ‘Into the Badlands’ Alum Madeleine Mantock

The CW’s pilot for the reboot of “Charmed” has found its third lead.

Madeleine Mantock has been cast in the pilot as the witch-sister Macy, who is described as a practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist. Her world is blown open when she discovers that the supernatural world is all too real.

Mantock joins previously announced cast members Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery, who will play the other two sisters in the rebooted version of the series. Ser’Darius Blain and Rupert Evans will also star.

The English actress recently starred as Veil in the AMC martial arts drama “Into the Badlands.” She is also set to star in the upcoming BBC series “Age Before Beauty,” and has previously appeared on shows like “Casualty” and “The Tomorrow People.”

She is repped by Paradigm in the U.S. and Denton Brierley in the U.K.

The reboot of “Charmed” was originally in development at the network last year but was rolled into this year. The original version of the reboot was set in the 1970’s but this new version will take place in the present day.

It is based on a story by Jennie Urman, creator of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” who will executive produce with “Jane the Virgin” writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin writing and executive producing. Brad Silberling, who has executive produced CW shows including “Jane the Virgin,” “Dynasty,” “No Tomorrow” and “Reign,” will direct and executive produce with Ben Silverman also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The original “Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB (now the CW) from 1998 to 2006. The series starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty (and later Rose McGowan) as three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off forces of evil. The show was produced by Aaron Spelling.