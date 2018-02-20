CW’s ‘Charmed’ Reboot Pilot Casts ‘Fruitvale Station’ Star Melonie Diaz

Melonie Diaz has been cast in one of the lead roles in the CW’s “Charmed” reboot pilot, Variety has learned.

Diaz will play Mel, one of the three witch sisters. The character is described as a passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy.

Diaz was seen in the 2013 biographical drama Fruitvale Station opposite Michael B. Jordan, based on the true story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old who was fatally shot by BART Police in the morning hours of New Year’s Day 2009. The film won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

Her other recent film roles include “The Belko Experiment,” which was written by “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer-director James Gunn. She is also set to star in the upcoming film “The First Purge.” On the TV side, Diaz has appeared in shows like “The Breaks,” “Room 104,” and “Elementary.”

She is represented by Thruline Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, and Morris Yorn.

The reboot of “Charmed” was originally in development at the network last year but was rolled into this year. The original version of the reboot was set in the 1970’s but this new version will take place in the present day.

It is based on a story by Jennie Urman, creator of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” who will executive produce with “Jane the Virgin” writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin writing and executive producing. Brad Silberling, who has executive produced CW shows including “Jane the Virgin,” “Dynasty,” “No Tomorrow” and “Reign,” will direct and executive produce with Ben Silverman also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The original “Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB (now the CW) from 1998 to 2006. The series starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan as three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off forces of evil. The show was produced by Aaron Spelling.