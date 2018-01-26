‘Charmed’ Reboot, Supernatural Cop Drama ‘Dead Inside’ Ordered to Pilot at CW

The CW has ordered two drama pilots for the 2018-2019 season.

The first is the long-awaited “Charmed,” a reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. The project was originally in development at the network last year but was rolled into this year. The original version of the reboot was set in the 1970’s but this new version will take place in the present day.

It is based on a story by Jennie Urman, creator of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” who will executive produce with “Jane the Virgin” writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin writing and executive producing. Brad Silberling, who has executive produced CW shows including “Jane the Virgin,” “Dynasty,” “No Tomorrow” and “Reign,” will direct and executive produce with Ben Silverman also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The original “Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB (now the CW) from 1998 to 2006. The series starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan as three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off forces of evil. The show was produced by Aaron Spelling.

Urman, O’Toole, and Rardin are repped by UTA. O’Toole and Rardin are also repped by Hopscotch Pictures. Silberling is repped by WME.

“Dead Inside” would follow an underachieving beat cop who, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time. They work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.

Katie Lovejoy will also executive produce in addition to writing. Bill Lawrence will executive produce with Jeff Ingold, president of Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Doozer will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lovejoy previously wrote the NBC series “Dracula” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers. She also created the NBC pilot “Miranda’s Rights,” which followed a group of young lawyers who lived together in their start-up firm. Lawrence is currently an executive producer on the upcoming CW series “Life Sentence” starring “Pretty Little Liars’” Lucy Hale. He previously created the comedy series “Scrubs” and co-created comedies “Cougar Town” and “Spin City.”

Lovejoy is repped by CAA. Lawrence is repped by ICM.