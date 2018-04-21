Charlie Corwin Exits Imagine CEO Post

Charlie Corwin has left Imagine Entertainment, where he was CEO.

Corwin joined the Ron Howard and Brian Grazer-founded production company last year after departing Endemol Shine North America, where he had been co-CEO alongside Chris Abrego. He left the company in December to return to his entrepreneurial roots, planning to launch his own independent production company with Imagine as a key investor.

“We believe in Charlie. He wanted to pursue his own entrepreneurial path, and we trust him enough to invest in him going forward,” an Imagine spokesperson told Variety. “We think the world of him.”

Imagine enlisted Corwin on the heels of a $100 million equity investment from Raine Group made in 2016. He was mandated to help the company utilize the capital from Raine to expand Imagine’s reach in multiplatform content and distribution.

Corwin’s track record as an independent producer was key to the decision to recruit him for the job at Imagine, where he reported to Howard and Grazer. Corwin was the founder of film and TV production company Original Media in the late 1990s, and boasted a number of scripted and unscripted television successes as the co-head of the Endemol Shine joint venture of 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Corwin’s departure.