Charity Wakefield Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Salvage’

Charity Wakefield has been cast as the female lead in the ABC drama pilot “Salvage,” Variety has learned.

The project follows ex-cop Jimmy Hill, who just wants to be left alone after moving back home in rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents, and his own father.

Wakefield will star as Gwen, described as the beautiful daughter of the town’s richest man, who arrives back in town, newly un-married and under mysterious circumstances.

Wakefield most recently starred in “Bounty Hunters” opposite Rosie Perez and Jack Whitehall. Her other credits include “Wolf Hall,” “Doctor Who,” “Genius,” and “The Player.” She was also cast as Marilyn Munster in “Mockingbird Lane,” NBC’s attempted reboot of “The Munsters,” in 2012.

She is repped by ICM and Management 360 in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K.

Don Todd will serve as writer and executive producer on “Salvage.” He has served as an executive producer and writer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” and previously co-created the ABC series “Samantha Who?” His other credits include “Hart of Dixie,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Caroline in the City.” Todd is currently under an overall deal at ABC Studios, which will produce the pilot. Uta Briesewitz will direct.