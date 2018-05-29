ABC Entertainment Chief Channing Dungey in Spotlight After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Channing Dungey TCA
CREDIT: ABC

It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show.

That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the revival of “Roseanne,” went on a Twitter tear late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A bizarre tweet that savaged former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, as the byproduct of “muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby” was the last straw for ABC amid a gathering storm of outrage online calling for ABC to cancel the show.

But there was almost as much surprise a few hours later when ABC distributed a terse one sentence statement from Dungey: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

ABC’s move has been praised by many while others — including Variety TV critic Caroline Framke — say the network’s real fault was in giving Barr a platform in the first place, given her history of making racist, derogatory and out-there public statements.

Related

Dungey made TV history in February 2016 when she became the first African-American woman to serve as entertainment president of a Big Four network. She had already faced the awkward situation of having to defend a joke in a “Roseanne” episode that was interpreted by many viewers as a slam on ABC’s effort to bring diversity to its comedy lineup with shows revolving around African-American and Asian families, “Blackish” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” In that instance, Dungey firmly said she stood behind the “Roseanne” writers.

But there was no question of interpretation in Barr’s off-screen comment regarding Jarrett. Those who have long worked with Dungey say she is decisive, grounded, and unfailingly ethical in business dealings. Dungey has climbed the ranks as a programming executive at ABC and ABC Studios since joining the company in 2004.

The swiftness of the Barr controversy made for a tough few hours on Tuesday morning, but a source familiar with the situation said the decision to end the show’s run on ABC — even with its impressive ratings — was not a hard call for Dungey and her boss, Disney-ABC TV Group president Ben Sherwood. As Disney boss Bob Iger said in his own tweet: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

The imbroglio undoubtedly raised Dungey’s profile in the eyes of viewers who wouldn’t otherwise know the name of ABC’s top programmers. Writers, directors, and producers were quick to praise Dungey’s action.

Here’s a sampling:

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Channing Dungey TCA

    ABC Entertainment Chief Channing Dungey in Spotlight After 'Roseanne' Cancellation

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

  • Matthew Rhys and Jamie Dornan

    Matthew Rhys, Jamie Dornan to Star in BBC Drama 'Death and Nightingales'

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Cancellation Leaves Huge Crater in ABC's Fall Schedule

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

  • NBC Studios

    NBC Launches Director Training Initiative for Unscripted Programming

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

  • Roseanne

    'Roseanne' Episodes Pulled From Hulu, Viacom Cable Channels

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

  • Roseanne Barr Valerie Jarrett

    Valerie Jarrett Says Roseanne Tweet 'a Teaching Moment'

    It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show. That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad