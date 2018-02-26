You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Channel 4 Documentary Alleges Winston Churchill was Haunted by an Affair

‘Churchill’s Secret Affair’ will say the British leader had an illicit relationship with a relative of supermodel Cara Delevingne

A controversial British documentary will allege that Britain’s WWII leader Winston Churchill had an affair. The producers of one-off doc, “Churchill’s Secret Affair,” have unearthed a 1985 interview with Churchill’s private secretary, Jock Colville. They claim it reveals an affair with Doris Castlerosse, the great aunt of supermodel Cara Delevingne.

“I don’t think that in his 60 or 55 years’ married life he ever slipped up, except on this one occasion when Lady Churchill was not with him and by moonlight in the south of France, …. he certainly had an affair, a brief affair with … Lady Castlerosse as I think she was called. … Doris Castlerosse, yes that’s right,” Colville said on the tape, excerpts of which are voiced by an actor in the documentary.

Not everyone buys the story, however, with some Churchill experts disputing an affair took place. If it did happen, the married British leader – currently portrayed by Gary Oldman in “Darkest Hour– would have been open to reputational damage or possibly blackmail. Churchill died in 1965.

The Channel 4 program will also focus on a portrait Churchill painted of Castlerosse and the British establishment’s attempt to retrieve it after her death. Menace Films made the doc, which goes out in the U.K. on Mar. 4.

