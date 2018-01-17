Casting Director Cesar Rocha Joins CBS

Cesar A. Rocha has been named director of casting, at CBS Entertainment. In his new role. Rocha will report to Peter Golden, executive vice president of talent and casting for CBS Entertainment.

In his new role, Rocha will work on CBS’ current series, as well as upcoming comedy and drama pilots and alternative projects.

Rocha joins CBS from casting agency Telsey & Company, where he cast live shows such as Lerner and Lowe’s “My Fair Lady,” “Frozen: The Broadway Musical,” “Cirque Du Soleil Paramour,” “Jerry Springer: The Opera” (off-Broadway), “Sweeney Todd” (off- Broadway), “Something Rotten” (national tour) and “The Bridges of Madison County” (national tour). He also worked on the motion picture “Into the Woods,” as well as the TV productions “Smash” and “Hairspray! Live.”

Rocha’s hiring comes five months after reporters pressed CBS Entertainment executives Kelly Kahl and Thom Sherman at the Television Critics Association press tour on the network’s casting department, which at the time was staffed entirely by white casting directors. Sherman indicated at the time that the makeup of the casting department would be addressed, saying, “That’s the department as its been. But we are cognizant of the issue. We hear you, and we will be looking to expand the casting department.”

