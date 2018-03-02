Cedric the Entertainer Joins CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’

Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to star in and executive produce the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” Variety has learned.

Formerly known as “Here Comes the Neighborhood,” the project follows the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Cedric will play Calvin, the next door neighbor to the Johnson family, whom he regards with disdain and as a pack of interlopers. Described as a natural contrarian, acerbic, even downright misanthropic, Calvin thinks these people will upset the delicate balance that exists in his neighborhood. He joins previously announced cast members Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears, who will play Calvin’s sons.

Cedric will executive produce with Eric Rhone under their A Bird and A Bear Entertainment banner.

Coming up in April, Cedric will co-star in the TBS comedy series, “The Last O.G.” opposite Tracy Morgan. He is perhaps best known for his performances in the “Barbershop” film franchise, and has appeared in other films such as “Be Cool” with John Travolta, “Intolerable Cruelty” with George Clooney, and the “Madagascar” animated franchise. He was also a key figure in “The Original Kings of Comedy,” MTV’S concert film directed by Spike Lee which captured the phenomenon of the record-breaking “Kings of Comedy Tour.” He signed a development deal with CBS back in September.

Cedric the Entertainer and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are represented by CAA, Visions Management, and attorneys Gordon Bobb and Nina Shaw. Rhone is also repped by CAA.

Jim Reynolds will write and executive produce “Welcome to the Neighborhood.” Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce along with Cedric and Rhone, with James Burrows set to direct and executive produce the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.