Cecile Frot-Coutaz Leaving FremantleMedia for YouTube Job

Cecile Frot-Coutaz is leaving her post as CEO of production and distribution giant FremantleMedia after more than two decades to take on a new challenge, the company’s parent group RTL said Wednesday. Sources said Frot-Coutaz will head up YouTube’s operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pan-European media giant RTL said it was in talks with Frot-Coutaz to ensure a smooth transition and has begun the search for her successor.

“Decisions like this are never easy, but I know I leave behind a thriving, confident company with a terrific pipeline, dynamic global leadership, a supportive shareholder and, most importantly, a world-class team of creatives. I go on to explore new challenges safe in the knowledge that FremantleMedia’s best days lie ahead,” said Frot-Coutaz, who has been the company’s London-based CEO since 2012.

FremantleMedia has extensive production operations throughout Europe and has pushed heavily into scripted, having previously been better known for formats and entertainment shows. It also has an extensive international distribution operation.

Frot-Coutaz is one of the most senior executives in international TV. The announcement of her resignation did not specify when she would exit but said it was her decision to depart.

Bert Habets, who became CEO of RTL Group late last year, said he regretted Frot-Coutaz was leaving but thanked her for her service.

“She has built FremantleMedia North America into the largest operation in FremantleMedia’s global network, serving also as executive producer of hit formats such as ‘American Idol’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’ As CEO of FremantleMedia, she has successfully put creativity back in the centre of the company over the past six years. With its expanding slate of high-end drama series and iconic entertainment shows, FremantleMedia is strongly positioned to grow significantly in the future. I regret, but understand Cécile’s decision,” Habets said.