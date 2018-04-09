CBS TV Studios Adds Development Exec Whitney Berry

Whitney Berry has joined CBS Television Studios as vice president, development, cable and streaming. The move comes as the studio continues to expand its efforts to develop original programming for cable and streaming platforms.

Berry will report to Bryan Seabury, senior vice president, drama, and Kate Adler, senior vice president, comedy for the studio. In her new role, she will work with both executives to identify new projects and opportunities to produce premium content across the full spectrum of cable and streaming platforms.

“We knew immediately that Whitney would be a great fit here,” said Adler and Seabury. “Her background and experience in the streaming space will be a huge asset to us as we grow our slate of programming to linear cable networks and all forms of digital platforms.”

Berry comes to CBS Television Studios from Storied Media Group, where she served as senior vice president of production and development. She previously worked at Invention Films as head of production and development, and as vice president of production and development 1019 Entertainment. She was an associate producer on the 20th Century Fox film “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

CBS Television Studios currently has 13 projects in the works across multiple cable and streaming outlets.