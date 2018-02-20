You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Orders Competition Series ‘TKO’ From Mark Burnett

CBS has given a 10-episode order to a new competition series that hails from Mark Burnett and MGM Television.

The series is called “TKO,” which will feature one player racing through obstacles while the other contestants are manning battle stations along the course, firing projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. The top two players will advance to the final showdown to face off for a cash prize. The series will launch this summer.

“’TKO’ is unlike any other competition show on television,” Burnett said. “It’s an obstacle course meets dodgeball. It will create amazing viral moments. I’ve got a great history with CBS, and I’m excited to be premiering this summer.”

“TKO” will be produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM. Burnett, president of MGM Television Group and Digital, will executive produce along with MGM’s president of unscripted Barry Poznick, The series is an original format created by Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly of Shaggy Entertainment, Inc.

This marks the second time in as many weeks that CBS has ordered a new competition series with Burnett attached as an executive producer. Previously, the network ordered “The World’s Best” from Burnett and Mike Darnell. That series will see acts trying to impress not only American judges, but also the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment.

