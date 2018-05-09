CBS Studios International Sets First-Look Deal With Producer Alon Aranya

CBS Studios International has agreed a first-look, multi-year deal with Alon Aranya’s Paper Plane Productions, CBS announced Wednesday. The agreement will see writer-producer Aranya develop and produce premium international programming through his new production company for the global market, across a variety of genres.

Aranya said he shared a “clear vision” with CBS on how to supply premium original foreign programming to the growing demands of the international marketplace. “Now that the international marketplace is finally ripe for premium quality international drama, it’s possible to develop and produce shows with talented creators and producers overseas, helping them put out their best work yet for local and global marketplace,” said Aranya.

The content creator is already working with CBS Television Studios on a number of projects, including “Your Honor,” an adaptation of the Israeli crime drama “Kvodo” (pictured), which is written and executive produced by Peter Moffat and executive produced by “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King.

Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president of co-productions and development at CBS Studios International, said CBS and Aranya shared “a mutual curiosity for smart, diverse storytelling.” “We look forward to finding new ways we can bring projects to global audiences in this rapidly changing content landscape,” said Lyvers. “With more platforms and more demand for programming, it’s an exciting time to be in our business, and Alon is a terrific partner in this journey.”

Aranya has a strong track record of identifying foreign language shows with potential to be adapted for English language audiences with titles including CBS’ “Hostages,” also based on an Israeli show “Bnei Aruba,” and ABC’s “Red Widow,” based on Dutch crime drama “Penoza.”

“Your Honor” is also executive produced by Liz Glotzer and Rob Golenberg.