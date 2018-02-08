CBS Orders Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg-Produced Comedy Pilot From Hilary Winston

CBS has ordered a comedy pilot that will be executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg that hails from Hilary Winston, Variety has learned.

Titled “25,” the hybrid comedy follows twenty-something Kyle who comes to Austin to finally convince his old best friend from camp they are perfect for each other. Unfortunately, she just got engaged. A lot of guys would give up, but Kyle is not one of those guys. To Kyle’s surprise, even though he came to town looking for “the one,” he might end up with much more than that.

Winston is the writer and executive producer. James Weaver of Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, where Point Grey is under an overall deal, will produce with CBS Television Studios.

Winston most recently worked on “Dr. Ken” as a consulting producer and writer. Her other credits include “My Name Is Earl,” “Community,” and “Happy Endings.”

In addition to their extensive film work, Rogen and Goldberg are also executive producers on the AMC series “Preacher,” as well as the upcoming Showtime pilot “Ball Street.” The latter series will star Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, with Rogen and Goldberg also attached to direct the pilot.

Winston is repped by UTA and Rise Management. Rogen and Goldberg are repped by UTA.