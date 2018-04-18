CBS Renews 11 Series, Including ‘Bull,’ ‘Survivor’

CBS announced Wednesday that is has renewed 11 more of its current series.

The new renewals are: “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Madam Secretary,” “MacGyver,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “48 Hours,” and “60 Minutes.”

That brings CBS up to 17 renewed shows total, having previously renewed “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “SEAL Team,” and “SWAT.” The network has therefore renewed their entire Tuesday and Friday night lineups at this point.

Noticeably absent are any of CBS’ Monday shows, specifically “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” “Superior Donuts,” and “Scorpion,” with the long-running drama series “Criminal Minds” also not yet renewed. Freshman comedies “9JKL” and “Living Biblically” are also awaiting official word on second seasons, though both of those shows have not been stellar ratings performers. “Life in Pieces,” currently in its third season, has not yet been renewed as well.

Sunday drama “Instinct” and Saturday drama “Ransom” are also awaiting second season orders. “Instinct” sagged in the ratings after NCAA basketball ended, but has since bounced back. “Ransom,” meanwhile, has sunk even lower in the ratings for its second season, but the show is a Canadian-Hungarian co-production, making it a relatively low cost acquisition for CBS.

Freshman comedy “Me, Myself, and I” was previously pulled from the CBS schedule, while freshman “Wisdom of the Crowd” was not picked up beyond its original 13 episode order.