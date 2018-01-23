CBS Orders Pilots From Gloria Calderon Kellett, Amanda Green, Michelle Nader

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS has ordered three pilots, its first orders for the 2018-19 season. Each of the three pilots — two comedies and one drama — hails from a female creator.

From writer exec producer Gloria Calderon Kellet and her company Glo Nation, “History of Them” is a multicamera hybrid comedy. The show is a multicultural ensemble about how two friends, Luna and Adam, meet and fall in love, using the couple’s social media as a guide. Pamela Fryman will direct and also exec produce alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television Studio and CBS Television Studios will produce.

Amanda Green’s drama “Murder” explores crime through the unique and often conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true crime documentary, the series invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves. “Lethal Weapon” vet Green will write and exec producer. Dan Lin will also serve as executive producer, with Lindsey Liberatore serving as co-EP. Lin Pictures will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Variety reported exclusively on the project’s development in September.

I Mom so Hard” from writer and exec producer Michelle Nader is a multi-camera comedy based on the popular web series #IMOMSOHARD, in which two moms show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers. Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are set to star and serve as co-writers. Rob Thomas, Danielle Stokdyk, and Dan Etheridge will exec produce. Spondoolie Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

