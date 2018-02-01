CBS Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot From ‘9JKL,’ ‘Last Man on Earth’ Scribes

CBS has given a pilot order to a multi-camera comedy that hails from Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl, Variety has learned.

The untitled series follows a young married couple whose evenings have become comfortable and routine. Their lives are completely upended when a young musician moves into their spare bedroom and brings with him the complications of being an up and coming mega popstar, and sometimes even the paparazzi.

Both McAuliffe and Earl will serve as writers and executive producers. Ben Winston–writer and executive producer on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and part of Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company– will executive produce along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry. CBS Television Studios will produce. Earl and Fulwell 73 are under overall deals at CBS Television Studios.

Earl is a writer and co-executive producer on the current CBS sitcom “9JKL,” roles he also held on fellow CBS show “The Great Indoors.” He also served as a writer on CBS’ “The Millers,” which was created by Greg Garcia. McAuliffe most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on Fox’s “The Last Man on Earth.” He was previously a writer on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” with his other TV credits including “Maya & Marty,” “The Office” and “Up All Night.”

McAuliffe is repped by UTA and 3 Arts. Earl is repped by UTA and Management 360.