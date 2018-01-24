CBS Orders ‘Murphy Brown’ Revival With Candice Bergen

CBS has given a 13-epsisode order to a revival of the classic sitcom “Murphy Brown.” Original star Candice Bergen is set to reprise her role as the titular broadcast journalist. The multi-camera comedy will be part of CBS’ 2018-19 season and will see Bergen’s character returning to television news at a time of political and cultural upheaval.

The revival hails from Warner Bros. Television, which also produced the original series. Original series creator Diane English, represented by ICM, will serve as writer and executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions. Bergen will also exec produce.

The original “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 18; was nominated for 15 Golden Globe awards and won three; was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild awards; was nominated for five Directors Guild Awards and won two; and was nominated for four Writers Guild Awards and won two. Bergen won five Emmys and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Brown.

The order comes at a time when broadcast networks are devoting increased resources to resuscitating old series such as “Will & Grace” at NBC; “Roseanne” and “American Idol” at ABC; and “The X-Files,” “Prison Break,” and “24” at Fox.

