CBS News Political Director Fired After Allegations of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

CBS News has fired its political director, Steve Chaggaris, after allegations of “inappropriate behavior” were brought to light.

“In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated,” CBS said in a statement provided to Variety Wednesday. “As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately.”

Chaggaris worked at CBS News for several years, having joined the broadcaster in 1999. He left CBS in 2010, but rejoined the oulet in 2012 to become its senior political editor. He became CBS News’ political director in March of last year, a capacity in which he supervised coverage of the Trump administration.

According to a report from CNN, CBS staffers were informed of Chaggaris’ departure Wednesday. The report also states that CBS employees have been encouraged to disclose instances of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior since the firing of “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose in November.

CBS News has not yet named a replacement for the political director position.

Chaggaris could not immediately be reached for comment, and his Twitter account appears to have been deleted.

Chaggaris’ exit is the latest in a series of media figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct of varying natures. Variety exclusively reported the accusations of inappropriate behavior from several women against Matt Lauer. Lauer was fired from his role on “Today” as the result of a detailed complaint from a current NBC employee about inappropriate sexual conduct that began at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and continued for several months.

Other media men to have been accused in recent months include Mark Halperin, PBS host Tavis Smiley, and New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush.