CBS News Names Caitlin Conant Political Director

Caitlin Conant, who joined CBS News as executive director of communications at CBS News in Washington in 2016, has been named Political Director of the CBS Corp. unit. She will start her new duties on Monday, April 9, and will continue to be based in Washington.

Conant will report directly to CBS News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief Christopher Isham and help guide the network’s political and campaign coverage. CBS News President David Rhodes (above, pictured) made the announcement.

“Caitlin’s background in national politics and her experience here at CBS News give her the strengths and perspectives to be a superb political director – we are all very excited that she will be leading our political coverage as we head into what will certainly be a fascinating and challenging political cycle,” said Isham, in a prepared statement.

In her current role, Conant manages the communications and media relations for the CBS News Washington, D.C. Bureau and its correspondents. She worked closely with John Dickerson when he anchored “Face the Nation,” and has been working with the public-affairs program’s current anchor Margaret Brennan as well as its executive producer Mary Hager on editorial planning and strategic branding. She helped plan and execute CBS News’ earned media strategy during the 2016 election cycle.

Related '60 Minutes' Confirms Plans to Air Stormy Daniels Interview March 25 ‘60 Minutes’ to Air Stormy Daniels Interview on March 25

“I am honored and humbled to take on this new role, and am eager to continue to work with my colleagues here as we prepare to cover the critical midterms and the exciting election season to come,” Conant said in a statement.

Conant joined CBS News in May 2016, in the midst of most recent the build up to the most recent presidential election. Prior to joining CBS News, Conant spent eight years working in the U.S. Senate and on various political campaigns. Conant most recently worked for Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign where she directed regional press and surrogate communications. Prior to that, she served as communications director for Sen. Rob Portman. Conant also served as a communications advisor for Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate campaign; press secretary for Sen. Richard Burr; deputy press secretary for Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign, and legislative correspondent for Sen. John McCain. Conant got her start in politics right after college while working for McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.

She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was born in Washington, D.C.

Steve Chaggaris, the previous political director, left CBS News in January after allegations of inappropriate behavior were brought to executives.