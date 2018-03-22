CBS News, BBC News Open Joint Bureau in South Africa

CBS News and BBC News intend to open a joint news bureau in Johannesburg, South Africa, one of the more significant developments in the emerging relationship between the two news organizations, which struck a newsgathering partnership in July of last year.

“The new arrangement in Johannesburg will bring together the CBS News team and BBC News personnel under one roof, enabling greater collaboration in our newsgathering throughout the continent,” said Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president of news for CBS News, in a meme issued to staffers Thursday. “This new bureau deepens our relationship with BBC News, which has afforded us a number of opportunities to enhance our newsgathering footprint since last summer,” she added.

Under terms of the newsgathering deal, the two news outlets were to share video, editorial content and additional resources. The partnership was also meant to expand newsgathering capabilities across the globe.

In her memo, Ciprian-Matthews detailed some recent reports that been spurred by the alliance. “As you know, the BBC News relationship allowed us to deliver the first report from Barbuda after Hurricane Irma and other key areas during hurricane season in North America. Throughout Europe, we have bolstered coverage of terrorist attacks, jointly covering the Barcelona and London attacks. During the fall of Raqqa our teams worked very closely as they have done throughout the coverage of the Syrian civil war. And, as the Royal Wedding approaches, we expect our BBC News partnership will continue to be a significant resource to us,” she said. “At the same time, our colleagues at the BBC have told us how much they value our extensive coverage from across the US on all the big stories and also the close editorial and production links being established between our teams in New, York, Washington and London and around the world.”

A CBS News spokesman said no positions were being eliminated as part of the decision to put two staffs in the same facility.