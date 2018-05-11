CBS Orders Four Dramas Including ‘Magnum PI,’ Plus Comedy ‘Fam’ Starring Nina Dobrev

CBS has given out five new series orders for the 2018-2019 season.

The network has ordered four more one-hour dramas: “God Friended Me,” the reboot of “Magnum P.I.,” “The Code,” and “The Red Line.”

“Magnum P.I.” will see Jay Hernandez take over the role originally played by Tom Selleck. The series follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home to Hawaii from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The series will also star Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill.

Peter Lenkov, the writer and producer behind current CBS reboots of “Hawaii Five-O” and “MacGyver,” will serve as the writer and executive producer. Eric Guggenheim, an executive producer and writer on Lenkov’s “Hawaii Five-O,” will also write and executive produce. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment will also executive produce along with Danielle Woodrow. Justin Lin will direct the pilot and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will co-produce with Universal Television.

“God Friended Me” is described as a humorous, uplifting series about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on social media. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. The series stars Brandon Micheal Hall–fresh off of ABC’s comedy “The Mayor”–along with Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt penned the script and will serve as executive producers. Marcos Siega directed the pilot and will also executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“The Code” centets on the military’s brightest minds as they take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator, and a Marine. It stars Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, Raffi Barsoumian. Mira Sorvino and Dave Annable were previously cast in lead roles, but those roles will now be recast.

The series is based on a teleplay by Craig Sweeny, with the story by Sweeny and Craig Turk. Sweeny will serve as showrunner. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman will also executive produce. Marc Webb directed the pilot and will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

“The Red Line,” from writers and co-executive producers Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, hails from Warner Bros. Television. After a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follow three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective. Ava DuVernay, Berlanti, and Schechter also serve as executive producers. It stars Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

Finally, CBS has also ordered the multi-camera comedy “Fam.” In the series, a woman’s dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father. It stars Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Corinne Kingsbury will serve as writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Bob Kushell, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce with Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Scott Ellis will serve as director and executive producer of the pilot.

These bring CBS’ total orders for next season to nine total. The network had previously ordered the multi-camera comedies “Welcome to the Neighborhood” and the untitled Damon Wayans Jr. project to series. The network also gave straight-to-series orders for the revival of “Murphy Brown” and Dick Wolf’s new procedural “FBI.”