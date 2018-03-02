CBS’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Pilot Casts Perdita Weeks as Higgins

Perdita Weeks has been cast in the “Magnum P.I.” reboot pilot at CBS in a lead role, Variety has learned.

Weeks will play Juliet Higgins, the majordomo (i.e., property manager) for the large Hawaiian estate of writer Robin Masters, for whom Magnum ostensibly works security and lives in his guest house. The character is described as commanding, confident, and tough, who uses sarcasm to deflect emotion and is hard to get to know.

In the original “Magnum P.I.,” Higgins was played by John Hillerman. As previously announced, Jay Hernandez will take over the role of Magnum that was originally played by Tom Selleck.

Weeks recently appeared in the Showtime drama “Penny Dreadful” and played Mary Boleyn in “The Tudors.” She has also appeared in the mini-series “Titanic,” “Rebellion” and “The Great Fire.” On the feature side, she recently starred in “As Above, So Below” for Universal.

She is repped by UTA in the U.S. and Troika in the U.K.

Peter Lenkov, the writer and producer behind current CBS reboots of “Hawaii Five-O” and “MacGyver,” will serve as the writer and executive producer on the new version of “Magnum P.I.,” which had previously gotten a pilot production commitment at the network. Eric Guggenheim, an executive producer and writer on Lenkov’s “Hawaii Five-O,” will also write and executive produce. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment will also executive produce along with Danielle Woodrow. Justin Lin will direct the pilot and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will co-produce with Universal Television.

This is one of several such projects ordered to pilot at CBS. CBS has also ordered a pilot for a reboot of the female-led cop drama “Cagney and Lacey,” as well as an adaptation of “LA Confidential” and a revival of “Murphy Brown.”