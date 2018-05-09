CBS, Fox, ESPN Lead Sports Emmy Award Winners

CBS and its coverage of last year’s AFC championship game led the winners circle at the 39th annual Sports Emmy Awards.

CBS took home eight trophies. Fox Sports grabbed six while ESPN took in five. The 2017 AFC championship game that sent the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl was the most-honored program with five wins, followed by CBS’ coverage of the 118th Army-Navy Game, ESPN’s “College Game Day” and Fox’s NASCAR coverage, with three wins apiece.

The Army-Navy Game also won for live sports special. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” scored for live sports series.

ESPN’s BobLey won for outstanding studio host. Play-by-play announcing honors went to NBC Sports’ Mike “Doc” Emerick. MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds won for studio analyst. Tom Verducci won for sports reporter for his work on MLB Network and Fox.

The lifetime achievement kudo went to CBS Sports and IMG alum Barry Frank. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences bestowed its Chairman’s Award on a coalition of networks, led by Univision, for their response to natural disasters last year in Texas, Florida, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Sports Emmys in 40 categories were handed out Tuesday night during a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

Click here for a complete list of Sports Emmy winners.