CBS Orders Damon Wayans Jr., Cedric the Entertainer Comedies to Series

CBS has given out its first series order from its pilot crop for the 2018-2019 season.

The broadcaster has ordered the multi-camera comedies “Welcome to the Neighborhood” and the untitled Damon Wayans Jr. project to series. Both projects are produced by CBS Television Studios.

“Welcome to the Neighborhood,” formerly “Here Comes the Neighborhood,” follows the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

It stars Cedric The Entertainer, Josh Lawson, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan.

Cedric will also executive produce along with Eric Rhone via their A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Jim Reynolds serves as writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce. James Burrows will executive produce and direct the pilot.

Cedric signed a development deal with CBS back in September.

The Wayans project hails from writers and executive producers Austen Earl and Tim McAuliffe. It follows a 30-something couple who, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their super normal suburban life, moves in.

It will star Wayans, Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir, and Chris Parnell. Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 will executive produce along with One Direction’s Harry Styles, and 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry. Phill Lewis will direct the pilot.

“The series is inspired by a time when executive producers Ben Winston and Harry Styles lived together,” CBS Television Studios said in a statement. “However, that’s where the reality ends. The show is not based on real life experiences or characters.”

Wayans was again one of the most in-demand comedy actors during pilot season, with the former “New Girl” star fielding multiple offers. His deal for this project is said to include back-end points and a multi-year first look deal with CBS Television Studios.

The two comedies joined the previously announced series orders for the revival of “Murphy Brown” and Dick Wolf’s new procedural “FBI.”