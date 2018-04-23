CBS All Access Begins International Expansion With Launch in Canada

The CBS All Access streaming service launched Monday in Canada, which marks the first territory in CBS’ push to expand the platform beyond the U.S.

“The launch of CBS All Access in Canada is a significant milestone for the service,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and COO of CBS Interactive. “We’ve experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS’ renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices.”

More to come