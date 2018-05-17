MTV Suspends ‘Catfish’ Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Host Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman
CREDIT: Aria Isadora/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, host of the MTV series “Catfish,” is the latest Hollywood figure to face accusations of sexual misconduct, and the network has suspended filming on the popular reality series to perform an investigation.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Details of the allegations are unclear, but surfaced earlier this week when two YouTube videos were posted by a woman who had appeared on the show three years ago, claiming that a man she dubbed “Jack” had made several inappropriate, sexual comments.

Schulman has publicly denied the claims.

More to come.

