‘Catch-22’ Casting Shuffle: Kyle Chandler Takes Over as Cathcart, George Clooney Switches Roles

Kyle Chandler is joining the “Catch-22” series at Hulu as Col. Cathcart, the role originally set to be played by George Clooney, Variety has confirmed.

Clooney, who is also co-directing and executive producing the series, will instead take on a smaller role to focus more on his behind the camera duties. He will now play Scheisskopf, the training commander at Yossarian’s cadet school.

The role marks Chandler’s second major part in a streaming series, having previously starred in the Netflix drama “Bloodline.” He also recently appeared in the comedy film “Game Night.” Chandler is perhaps best known for playing football coach Eric Taylor in NBC’s series adaptation of “Friday Night Lights.” His other recent roles include the films “Manchester by the Sea,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Argo.”

He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The six-part limited series is based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel of the same name. Set in Italy during World War II, the story focuses on Capt. John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a US Air Force bombardier who is furious because of the bureaucratic rule known as Catch-22, which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

Clooney’s producing partner, Grant Heslov, will also direct a portion of the series in addition to executive producing. All six episodes were co-written by Luke Davies and David Michôd, who will also executive produce. Richard Brown and Steve Golin will executive produce for Anonymous Content along with Clooney and Heslov under their Smokehouse Pictures banner. Ellen Kuras will serve as producer and direct two episodes. The series will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

“Catch-22” was previously adapted into a film in 1970 starring Alan Arkin as Yossarian and Martin Balsam as Cathcart. Mike Nichols directed the film with Buck Henry adapting the novel for the screen.