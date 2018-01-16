‘Catastrophe,’ ‘Divorce’ Co-Creator Sharon Horgan Inks Overall Deal With Amazon

Catastrophe
CREDIT: Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

Sharon Horgan has inked a two-year overall deal with Amazon Studios. Amazon has also struck a first-look deal with Merman, the production company Horgan founded with Clelia Mountford.

The pair already have a relationship with Amazon, which has exclusively acquired all seasons of “Catastrophe” for the U.S. Produced by Avalon, Birdbath, and Merman, the comedy series about an unexpected pregnancy and a dysfunctional relationship was co-created by Horgan and Rob Delaney, her co-star on the show, which airs on Channel 4 in Britain.

Sharon Horgan is one of the sharpest and most engaging actresses, writers, and directors working in television today. We are thrilled she is expanding her collaboration with us at Amazon to create new groundbreaking content,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series for Amazon Studios. “Her strong creative voice and storytelling sensibility have resonated with audiences globally and will make for outstanding shows for our Prime members.”

Horgan earned an Emmy nomination for “Catastrophe.” She also co-created HBO series “Divorce,” and Merman is behind shows including “Motherland,” a BBC Three online comedy about parenthood that has been getting traction and buzz in the U.K.

Horgan and Mountford said in a statement: “Amazon is at the forefront of groundbreaking television, and Merman is delighted to be part of their remit to create unique content. The team at Amazon have supported us since the inception of ‘Catastrophe’ and we are thrilled to be working together. Also, all the free books and stuff is great.”

