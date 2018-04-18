You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cary Elwes, Jake Busey Join 'Stranger Things' Cast for Season 3

Actors Cary Elwes and Jake Busey will join the “Stranger Things” cast in the show’s third season, Netflix announced Wednesday. Elwes, known for “The Princess Bride,” will play a character named Mayor Kline, while Busey, from “Starship Troopers,” will play Bruce.

