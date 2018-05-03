Carrie Coon Joins ‘The Sinner’ Season 2

Carrie Coon has been cast in the second season of USA’s “The Sinner.”

Coon is set to play Vera, described as a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires. The casting marks Coon’s return to television after critically adored turns in HBO’s “The Leftovers” and season three of FX’s “Fargo.”

Joining her in the season two cast for “The Sinner” are Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross. Paul will play Heather, a detective in training. Gross will play Marin, Heather’s best friend from high school.

Originally a six-part miniseries that premiered on the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel, “The Sinner” will continue as an anthology that follows Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose as he explores a new crime. Ambrose will travel to his hometown in upstate New York where he will investigate the murder of two people by their 11-year-old son.

Jessica Biel, who starred alongside Pullman in season one, will return as an executive producer for Season 2 with her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple, having also served in the same role for the initial run of the show. Derek Simonds will again serve as showrunner and executive produce. Charlie Gogolak and Brad Winters will also exec produce. Antonio Campos will return to direct and serve as exec producer.

Coon is represented by United Talent Agency, Foundation Talent Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office. Paul is represented by The Gersh Agency. Gross is represented by ICM Partners and Authentic Management’s Jane Berliner.