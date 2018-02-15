‘Carpool Karaoke’ Renewed by Apple for Season 2

Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors.

Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing songs. the series premiered in August, available to subscribers of Apple Music, the tech giant’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month.

The series features a unique pairing of celebrities in each episode, such as John Legend with Alicia Keys and Billy Eichner with Metallica. Corden appears in at least two episodes, alongside Will Smith and LeBron James.

Other celebrity pairings will include Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Shaquille O’Neal and WWE star John Cena; “Game of Thrones” stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; and John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson.

CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 produce the series, with Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Pankowski serving as executive producers. The shw is not a part of the new Apple series programming effort launched last year under executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg.