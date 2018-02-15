You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Carpool Karaoke’ Renewed by Apple for Season 2

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
carpool karaoke -johnlegend-aliciakeys-apple music
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors.

Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing songs. the series premiered in August, available to subscribers of Apple Music, the tech giant’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month.

The series features a unique pairing of celebrities in each episode, such as John Legend with Alicia Keys and Billy Eichner with Metallica. Corden appears in at least two episodes, alongside Will Smith and LeBron James.

Other celebrity pairings will include Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Shaquille O’Neal and WWE star John Cena; “Game of Thrones” stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; and John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson.

CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 produce the series, with Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Pankowski serving as executive producers. The shw is not a part of the new Apple series programming effort launched last year under executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg.

More TV

  • Kat Dennings

    Kat Dennings Joins ABC Comedy Pilot Based on 'How May We Hate You'

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • carpool karaoke -johnlegend-aliciakeys-apple music

    'Carpool Karaoke' Renewed by Apple for Season 2

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • "The Locomotion Reverberation"-- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper

    CBS Narrows Q4 Loss; Revenue Rises on Distribution, Streaming

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • Jeffrey Tambor

    Jeffrey Tambor Officially Departs 'Transparent'

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • Univision logo

    Univision Reports $3 Billion in Revenue in 2017, Forecasts Advertising Losses

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • Lily Rabe'The Little Foxes' play opening

    'Deadlier Than the Male' Starring Lily Rabe Ordered to Series at TNT

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

  • Lisa Katz Tracey Pakosta

    NBC Names Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta Scripted Programming Co-Presidents

    Apple Music has renewed James Corden’s CBS-produced “Carpool Karaoke” for a second season. CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves announced the pick-up Thursday on a conference call with investors. Based on a popular segment from Corden’s CBS talk series “The Late Late Show,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities riding around in cars together and singing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad