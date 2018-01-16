CBS Nabs Digital Multicast Rights to ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

CBS Television Distribution has acquired digital multicast rights to “The Carol Burnett Show.”

CBS set the deal directly with Burnett, who controls the library of the variety show that aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978.

“The Carol Burnett Show” is among the most renowned series in TV history, thanks to Burnett’s enduring appeal and the talents of her sketch troupe that included Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, and Lyle Waggoner. CBS aired a 50th anniversary “Carol Burnett” special in December that raked in more than 17 million viewers.

“I’m thrilled to be back home at CBS, and I’m so happy that future generations will be able to see and enjoy the fun we had in those 11 wonderful years,” Burnett said.

CTD will shop more than 276 hours of “Carol Burnett” to digital multicast channels that specialize in vintage TV, such as Tribune’s Antenna TV and Weigel Broadcasting’s Me TV. CTD noted that some episodes of the show have not been seen since they were originally broadcast.

“Carol Burnett is one of the very finest comedic performers in the history of television,” said CTD president Paul Franklin. “Acquiring digital rights to her library allows us to not only ensure that the show’s legacy is protected, but that her genius is also shared with audiences for years to come.”