Carol Burnett to Receive Inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award

Carol Burnett has been chosen to receive the first-ever career achievement award bestowed by the Peabody Awards.

Presented by Mercedes-Benz, the Peabody Career Achievement Award is designed to recognize individuals whose work has made a significant impact in TV and broadcast media. The famed actress and comedian will receive the award at the 77th annual Peabody Awards ceremony on May 19 in New York.

“Carol Burnett is one of the all-time greats of television comedy. Her wit and talent set the bar for women in entertainment,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Suffice it to say there would be no Gilda Radner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Tina Fey without her blazing the trail. We are pleased to celebrate the many contributions of a beloved TV icon.”

This is not the first time Burnett has been recognized by the Peabody org. She earned a Peabody for her work as a performer in 1962. That was well before she began her storied 11-year run on CBS with her variety sketch comedy “The Carol Burnett Show” in 1967. Burnett was also a Peabody Award winner in 1979 as part of the cast of “Friendly Fire,” the ABC telepic about the effect on the Vietnam War on one family.

Burnett remains a force in the industry. She’s set to host an unscripted series, “A Little Help with Carol Burnett,” set to launch on Netflix in May.

The 77th Annual Peabody Awards will be held at Cipriani Wall Street. Hasan Minhaj, comedian and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” senior correspondent, will host.